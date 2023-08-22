Man arrested for biting border guard in incident on board plane

A 25-year-old man from Brabant has been arrested after a border guard was bitten in the leg as staff tried to remove him from the plane.

Crew members tried to escort the man, who was under the influence of alcohol, from the Transavia plane at Eindhoven airport, but he resisted so strongly that border police had to be called in.

The incident happened as the aircraft flew in from Bologna, Italy, on Sunday, Omroep Brabant reported. Nobody else was injured.

The man has been detained on suspicion of assaulting an official on duty. The case is being investigated by the prosecution service in Noord-Holland province, which has a department specialising in aviation offences.