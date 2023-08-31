Heel Holland bakt with free left over plums from Limburg

Fruit growers are increasingly turning to the public to prevent their produce from rotting on the branches as buyers are unable to cope with the volume.

This time, it is baking plum producer Susanne Görtz of the Fruitboerderij in Baarlo, Limburg, who needs help to make sure her stock of Hauszwetche plums end up in cakes and tarts instead of on the compost heap.

“We have a bumper crop this year but our regular buyers unfortunately don’t need as many. We invite the public to come to our farm to pick what is left on Saturday, September 2 from 10am to 1pm. It’s a great day out and healthy to boot, Görtz said in a Facebook message.

The Breda-based No Waste Army has urged businesses that might be able to process the fruit into a longer-life product to come forward.