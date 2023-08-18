The board of a foundation set up by coronavirus sceptics to “research government coronavirus policy” have been sacked by a court for using the organisation’s cash for private ends.

Pieter Kuit and his daughter Jade, from Alphen aan den Rijn, had used hundreds of thousands of euros of cash donations to fund their own lifestyles, the court said.

The two were arrested in March on suspicion of fraud, money laundering and embezzlement. That case still has to be heard, but the public prosecution department said in the meantime they should be removed from their roles within the foundation. That move has now been approved.

The Buitenparlementaire Onderzoekscommissie (BPOC) was set up to carry out a “critical” review of the government’s coronavirus strategy and realised at least €380,000 in donations.

But father Kuit, who officially lived on social security benefits, spent several tens of thousands of euros abroad, including €33,000 on Aruba, and paid off debt collectors, the court documents show. His partner received a payment of €85,000, his daughter over €50,000 and son almost €39,000.

A curator had been appointed to try to recover the money but failed.

As yet it is unclear when the legal case against them will be heard.