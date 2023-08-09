Children taken ill had eaten cannabis-laced fruit gums

Six children who were taken ill while playing outside in The Hague on Saturday had eaten sweets containing THC, one of the active ingredients in cannabis, local police have confirmed.

As yet it is unclear how much THC the children ingested or where they got the sweets, but police say there are no indications that anyone gave them to them. According to the Telegraaf, the children had found the sweets in one of the two homes where they lived.

There is a type of THC fruit gum available which is very similar to the popular Haribo gummy bears.

The children, aged four to 14, came from two different families and were all taken to hospital, where they were kept in at least overnight. All had returned home by Tuesday.