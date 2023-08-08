Actor Thijs Römer has been sentenced to three months in jail, two suspended and 240 hours community service for the online abuse of three girls between 2015 and 2017.

The public prosecution department had not called for jail time for the actor, who has appeared in over 20 films.

The court in Assen ruled, however, that Römer had encouraged his victims to perform sexual acts via private chats on social media and to send him nude photos. Because the girls were 16 and under at the time, he was also found guilty of possessing child pornography.

The actor was not in court to hear the verdict.



The punishment handed down to the actor is unrelated to “shifting societal norms or a shift towards a more prudish society,” the court said. “It is very important that minors are protected from sexual misconduct, even if it takes place online.”



In sentencing, the court did take the fact that the actor’s career is now in ruins into account, even though, the court said, that is thanks to his own actions.

The claims against Römer (44), known for films such as Alles is familie, Moordvrouw and tv series Grijpstra & De Gier, first came to light last year.

One of the girls, who were all members of the actor’s fan club, was inspired to come forward after the Voice television talent show scandal broke in 2022. She called on the actor to take responsibility for his actions via social media channel Twitter.

Römer threatened to take legal action against the girl, who faced online death threats from the actor’s fans. However several other young women came forward with similar stories, two of whom also pressed charges.

Römer, who was married to actress Katja Schuurman between 2006 and 2015 admitted talking to the girls online about sex in the wake of his divorce but said in court “it was technical, without any eroticism”.