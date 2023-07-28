Water polo world title for Dutch women after 32 years

The Dutch women’s water polo team have won the world title for the first time in 32 years, beating Spain 17-16 on penalties in Friday’s final in Japan.

The match ended 12-12 after regular playing time.

By qualifying for the final, the Dutch team have also qualified for next summer’s Olympics in Paris.

The Dutch team last won the world title in 1991 and have taken the silver medal three times since then, in 1994, 1998 and 2015. Three of the current team played in the 2015 lost final.