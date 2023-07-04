Storms, wind and heavy rain set to sweep across NL on Wednesday

The KNMI weather bureau has issued a code yellow weather warning, saying that strong winds and rain are likely over much of the country on Wednesday morning.

Strong gusts of between 75 and 100 km/h will batter the south-west coast before heading north in the course of the morning, causing misery for motorists during rush hour.

Heavy rainfall starting late on Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday morning may also affect traffic, the KNMI said.

People holidaying in the Wadden Islands are advised to store trampolines and barbecues indoors as the first summer storm is likely to hit the islands in the morning, Weeronline said.