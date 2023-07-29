Pieter Omtzigt says no to the CDA after invitation to talk

Independent MP Pieter Omtzigt has said he has no plans to rejoin the Christian Democrats, the party he left in June 2021 after a controversial document he wrote criticising the CDA was leaked to the media.

Omtzigt made the comment on social media after the AD revealed the CDA had sent him a letter inviting him for talks about a possible return.

“The CDA book is closed, as I have said before, and it will remain closed,” Omtzigt said. “But of course, I will continue to work together will parties to make my ideas and ideals for the Netherlands a reality.”

The CDA is in a difficult position heading to the November 22 general election and has not yet found a new leader to replace Wopke Hoekstra. The party has also been hit hard by the rise of the pro-farmers BBB, which has eaten away at its traditional support.

Zoals al vaker gezegd is het boek met het CDA dicht. Maar natuurlijk blijf ik graag met alle partijen samenwerken om mijn ideeën en idealen voor Nederland te verwezenlijken. Groet uit het mooie Friesland pic.twitter.com/TUYNDrgPyd — Pieter Omtzigt (@PieterOmtzigt) July 29, 2023

Omtzigt, who has been an MP since 2003, earlier ruled out joining the BBB.

Omtzigt has pledged to say what his political plans are shortly. Opinion polls suggest that if he forms his own party, it could emerge as the biggest after the November vote.