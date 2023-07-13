Peter Omtzigt says no to the BBB, ponders political future

Independent MP Pieter Omtzigt has said he will not join the pro-farmers party BBB to contest the general election, and that he is still considering his political future.

His spokesman told reporters on Wednesday evening that the MP, who is currently touring the country to meet voters, was not leaning towards a move to the BBB. BBB leader Caroline van der Plas has made no secret of her wish to get Omtzigt on board.

The MP has also made it clear that he has no plans to rejoin the CDA which he left in 2021 during the cabinet formation process. He has been in parliament for 20 years.

Omtzigt has a reputation for asking difficult questions and had a prominent role in exposing the discrimination at the heart of the childcare benefit scandal.

According to opinion polls, he could gather a large number of seats if he opted to set up his own party and can count on the support of more than half the population as prime minister.