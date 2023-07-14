One man killed, two injured in Leiden charity office stabbing

One person has been killed and two others injured, one seriously, in a stabbing incident in the centre of Leiden at around 9.30 on Friday morning.

Police say they are now hunting a “dark-skinned” man with a head wound and a beard who carried out the attack at the De Bakkerij centre on the Oude Rijn. The centre houses a number of church offices and charity groups, including several that work with the homeless.

According to local broadcaster Omroep West, the victims all work at the complex, one of whom is a volunteer. The person who died in hospital is a 66-year-old man.

Police have searched a nearby shelter for the homeless in their hunt for the killer and the underground car park attached to the local Albert Heijn supermarket, after witnesses said the man may be there.

A police helicopter was circling over the city centre for much of Friday, and was a strong police presence, local residents reported.

The police have urged anyone who sees the suspect not to approach him, but to contact them instead.