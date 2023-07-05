Vulnerable people will be offered another coronavirus vaccination in the autumn, the government has announced. They include people with health conditions, the over-60s and medical workers with direct contact with patients.

Health minister Ernst Kuipers has informed MPs that the Netherlands intends to offer regular coronavirus vaccinations for at-risk groups, following advice from the Health Council of the Netherlands.

People who are on the list for the annual flu jab will be included as well as those with an immune system deficiency and other conditions that may make them medically more vulnerable. Pregnant women will be offered the vaccination in the 22nd week of their pregnancy throughout the year.

“A corona vaccination is not necessary for the general population because amongst the under-60s, there is a high level of protection due to a combination of previous infection and/or vaccination. Their chance of getting seriously sick is relatively small,” said the government in a news release.

The European Medicines Agency is expected to give advice shortly on a new mRNA vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer.

The coronavirus is no longer considered an “A status” disease that requires automatic reporting, and only 40 people are currently in hospital with an infection. Earlier this month the RIVM public health institute said it is unlikely that more serious variants will emerge in the short term.

According to CBS Dutch statistics office, 48,818 people died from the coronavirus between March 2020 and February this year. This figure is considered to be the most accurate measure of the impact of the pandemic in the Netherlands.