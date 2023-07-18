Leiden police arrest second local man in stabbing investigation

Leiden police have arrested a second person in connection with their investigation into a stabbing incident at a church-run charity complex in the heart of the city on Friday.

The man is 38 and comes from Leiden, police said, but have given no further details about why he has been arrested. The stabbing left one person dead and two injured, one seriously.

The attack happened on Friday afternoon and police later arrested a 39-year-old man who is said to be a client of one of the aid groups based in the complex. The centre houses a number of church offices and charity groups, including several that work with the homeless.

According to local broadcaster Omroep West, the victims all work at the complex, one of whom is a volunteer.

Eyewitnesses said police were combing the city centre for evidence this weekend and closed off a street on Monday while they were examining a drain. They have also been asking locals for security camera footage.