It is time for a new generation, says D66’s Rob Jetten

Climate minister Rob Jetten has thrown his hat in the ring as a potential new campaign leader for the liberal Democratic party D66 with a campaign film on Twitter and telling the AD in an interview it is “time for a new generation”.

On Wednesday D66 leader and finance minister Sigrid Kaag said she was quitting politics, citing the impact of threats made against her on her family.

Jetten told the AD he has the “youth, experience and willingness” to solve problems together with others. “We need a new political generation at the helm,” he said. “One which has less baggage and one which tries to solve issues in an open and involved way.”

As yet Jetten is the only person to come forward to contest the D66 leadership. Jan Paternotte, who leads the parliamentary party and had also been tipped for the job, said on Thursday evening that he would not be standing because he wanted to keep some time available for his young family.

Nieuwe energie voor Nederland. Ik ga ervoor en stel me kandidaat als lijsttrekker voor D66 ✊🏽 Samen problemen oplossen?

Gewoon doen!

Jetten, now 36, became an MP in 2017 and took over as parliamentary party leader a year later when he was just 31. Born in Uden in Brabant, he was appointed a minister in January last year. Before becoming an MP he worked for national railway company ProRail.