The KNMI weather bureau has issued a code yellow warning for the east of the country, saying storms could bring hailstones of up to two centimetres in diameter later on Monday afternoon.

Strong winds are also likely in the east of the country and Limburg, the KNMI said.

The infrastructure’s roads department has also warned motorists to be aware that hail could be on its way.

The storm will have moved on by early evening, the KNMI said.

The changeable weather is set to continue in the Netherlands and the temperature will drop further on Tuesday as the wind moves to the northwest. Maximum temperatures will then be no higher than 20 Celsius, which is several degrees below the seasonal average.

There will be little change for the rest of the week, but the sun may return for more than a brief spell on Wednesday afternoon, the KNMI said.

The weather bureau puts the chance of a shift to warmer, drier weather in early August at 40%.