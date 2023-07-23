Flying start: Dutch women in World Cup win over Portugal

The Dutch women’s football team got off to a flying start in their first World Cup match in Dunedin, New Zealand with a 1-0 win over Portugal.

Stefanie van der Gragt scored the only goal of the game by heading the ball into the net after 13 minutes. The goal was first disallowed by the referee for obstruction but her decision was overruled after a VAR check.

Watch the highlights

The next Dutch group E match is against defending champions USA on Thursday at 3 am.

The USA beat Vietnam 3-0 in their opening Group E dual on Saturday. The top two teams in the group will progress to the knock out competition.