Dutch police arrest four Poles facing jail time in Poland

Dutch police have arrested four Polish nationals who are wanted in Poland to face jail terms of eight years for their role in at least 35 burglaries at company premises.

Polish police had asked the Netherlands to help find the men because it suspected they were living here. They may also have been involved in burglary in the Netherlands, police said.

The four, who are not registered as living in the Netherlands, were picked up in The Hague, Medemblik and Kreileroord. They were all leading normal lives, one had a job and another had bought property, police said.

A special court will now decide if the men can be deported to Poland.