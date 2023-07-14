Dusan Tadic in talks on breaking Ajax contract: Telegraaf

Ajax captain Dusan Tadic is in talks with club management about tearing up his contract, the Telegraaf and website Voetbal International said on Friday.

The 34-year-old Serbian is said to be unhappy about the club’s selection and transfer strategy ahead of the new season. He has not appeared at training this week.

Tadic has been at the Amsterdam club for five seasons and is the last of the squad who reached the semi-final of the Champions League under Erik ten Hag in 2019. During his time at Ajax Tadic has scored 105 goals in 241 matches.

Ajax had a miserable last season, coming third in the league and failing to get past the group stage of the Champions League.

The club’s staff has also undergone considerable upheaval. General manager Edwin van de Sar has since stepped down from the job and Sparta coach Maurice Steijn has been drafted in as the permanent successor to Alfred Schreuder, who was sacked in January.

The club has also brought in German national Sven Mislintat as technical director, a year after Marc Overmars left for sexually harassing women who worked at the club.

According to the Telegraaf, Mislintat and finance director Susan Lenderink have overturned Van der Sar and Overmars’ strategy of investing in key players in favour of first making up for the €45 million in lost Champions League cash.

Ajax has not yet commented on the reports that Tadic may leave.