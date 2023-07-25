A 32-year-old Dutchman has been arrested in Barendrecht as part of an ongoing investigation into a hacker market place named Genesis Market which was offering over two million identities for sale.

The man is said to have spent tens of thousands of euros on the market, making him “the biggest Dutch user of the Genesis Market and possibly one of the global top 10,” police spokesman Ruben van Well told Dutch media.

In total, 17 Dutch nationals were arrested when the platform was closed down in April and tens of thousands of people in the Netherlands were in ‘acute danger’ of being targeted, Dutch police said at the time.

Operation Cookiemonster led to hundreds of raids in 17 different countries and 119 arrests. Those arrested in the Netherlands were involved in plundering bank accounts, stealing crypto currencies, hijacking people’s online identities and blackmailing companies and private individuals.

The latest suspect lives in Brazil but was arrested while on a visit to the Netherlands last week.

Meanwhile, the public prosecution department confirmed on Monday that a 21-year-old man from Amsterdam had been arrested for his role in an internet fraud operation and money laundering.

The man is thought to have earned at least €400,000 from his victims, who were conned into giving him access to their bank accounts. The suspect had a collection of at least 1.5 million phone numbers and email addresses which were used in the scams.

The man was arrested at the beginning of July and has since been remanded in custody for three months.