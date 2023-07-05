BBB leads provincial coalitions in Noord-Holland and in Drenthe

Two new provincial coalitions have been agreed in Noord-Holland and Drenthe, with a leading role for the BBB farmer citizen party.

In Noord-Holland, a four party coalition of the BBB, liberal VVD, labour PvdA and green GroenLinks will be formally presented on Thursday morning, with 30 of the 55 seats, reports the Parool.

In Drenthe, the BBB will be in a coalition with the PvdA, VVD and Christian Democrats CDA. The BBB had a runaway success in the province – where wolf control is a major issue – winning 17 of the 43 seats.

The dominance of the BBB in regional politics could be an issue in nitrogen-based pollution reduction, where provinces have been asked to come up with their own local plans.

The centre-right party fiercely opposes forced farm shut downs and wants an approach based on a longer timescale for reductions, technological solutions and natural wastage as farmers retire.