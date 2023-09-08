Wiersum murderers suspected of killings in Suriname

Two men convicted of murdering Dutch lawyer Derk Wiersum are suspected of another two murders in Suriname, report local police.

The men, named by Dutch media as Giërmo B and Moreno B, were jailed for 30 years for the murder of the lawyer. Wiersum was representing the crown witness in a major gangland trial against suspects including alleged drug lord Ridouan Taghi. He was gunned down in September 2019 outside his house in Amsterdam.

Now police in Suriname have officially designated the two men who killed Wiersum as “potential suspects” in a May 2019 shooting in the capital Paramibo, which killed a 19-year-old man from Suriname and a 49-year-old from Utrecht. Research suggested that a Dutch drugs gang was behind the murders.