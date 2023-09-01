Van de Zandschulp defeat completes Dutch exit from US Open

All three Dutch tennis players are out of the US Open after Botic van de Zandschulp lost to the number 26 seed Dan Evans in the second round.

Van de Zandschulp, currently ranked 65th in the world, entertained hopes of an upset when he took the first set 6-1.

But the British player raised his game to take the next three sets comfortably to complete a 1-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 victory.

The Dutch men’s number 1, Tallon Griekspoor, was seeded 24th for the tournament but lost his opening match in five sets to French teenager Arthur Fils.

And Arantxa Rus, the Netherlands’ only player in the women’s competition, went out at the same stage, losing in three sets to the 2017 finalist Madison Keys.