Twente add to Ajax’s woes to share Eredivisie lead with PSV, AZ

Twente Enschede took advantage of Ajax’s early season jitters to inflict a 3 -1 defeat and keep up their perfect start to the season.

Twente took an early lead when Jay Gorter spilled a shot by Michel Vlap and Daan Rots poked home the rebound in the seventh minute.

Three minutes later Sem Steijn rubbed salt into the wounds of the team coached by his father, Maurice, when he tapped in from close range after Manfred Ugalde took advantage of more hesitancy by Gorter.

Brian Brobbey reduced the deficit before half-time, but Twente looked the better team in the second half and had the last word when Naci Ünüvar sprung the offside trap and tucked away a neat finish.

The result means Ajax have made their worst start to a season in 59 years as they prepare to host Marseille in their opening Europa League match on Thursday.

Brobbey was confronted after the match by a fan shouting racist abuse as Ajax boarded the team bus. Ajax reported the incident to police, while Twente said the supporter had been identified and banned from the stadium.

AZ Alkmaar also maintained their 100% record with a 2-0 home win against Sparta. Vangelis Pavlidis became the first AZ player in 46 years to score in the first four matches of the season when he put away a knock-down from Dani de Wit, who had opened the scoring a minute earlier.

PSV top the table on goal difference after a 4-0 win at home against NEC which included two penalties. Luuk de Jong opened the scoring in the 37th minute when he headed in a corner and converted the first penalty after 49 minutes. The second was scored by Pepi in the 87th minute after De Jong had left the field.

Feyenoord hit six

Feyenoord warmed up for their Champions League encounter with Celtic with a 6-1 thumping of Heerenveen. Six different players provided the goals, including Santiago Gimenez to share the lead in the goalscoring charts with Pavlidis.

Almere City claimed their first point since arriving in the Eredivisie with a goalless draw at Excelsior. The Flevoland club might have been celebrating a famous win if Rajiv van La Parra had kept the ball down when a misjudgment by Excelsior goalkeeper Stijn van Gassel presented him with a golden chance.

The IJssel derby between PEC Zwolle and Go Ahead Eagles finished honours even, but the team from Deventer will be happier with the point. Go Ahead went behind early in the second half when Eliano Reijnders finished off a neat one-two.

The visitors had been reduced to 10 men a few minutes earlier when Jamal Amofa received a second yellow card for a clumsy tackle, but a header by Oliver Edvardsen earned them a point.

Dream start for Jans

Utrecht secured their first win of the season under new coach Ron Jans, who took over from Michael Silberbauer in midweek. Jans, who broke off a sabbatical to take over at the Galgenwaard, made five changes to the first team and was rewarded with a 3-1 victory at newly promoted Heracles.

RKC Waalwijk also took their first points of the season as goals by Yassin Oukili and Richonell Margaret earned them a 2-0 win at Vitesse, leaving Volendam, who lost 3-1 in Sittard despite taking the lead late in the first half, alone at the bottom.

Results

Saturday

Feyenoord 6-1 Heerenveen

Fortuna Sittard 3-1 Volendam

Heracles Almelo 1-3 Utrecht

PSV Eindhoven 4-0 NEC Nijmegen

Vitesse Arnhem 0-2 RKC Waalwijk

Sunday

AZ Alkmaar 2-0 Sparta Rotterdam

Excelsior 0-0 Almere City

PEC Zwolle 1-1 Go Ahead Eagles

Twente Enschede 3-1 Ajax