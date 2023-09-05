Temperatures soar but pools remain closed

Despite this week’s tropical temperatures throughout the Netherlands, many of the country’s outdoor pools have already closed for the season.

“We have already started flushing the pipes to prepare everything for winter,” Leo Holierhoek, manager of De Meermin swimming pool in Steenbergen, told Omroep Brabant. “We also work with students, and they are back in school. Besides, you have to draw the line somewhere. It’s a pity.”

Although temperatures that are expected to hit 30 degrees, most pools closed last weekend. “The water looks tempting, but we will still keep the gate closed,” said Holierhoek.

“This is really disappointing with the temperatures this week,” added Nicky Lankhuijzen, manager of the Blankershove swimming pool in Oud Gastel. He has already had some 40 calls asking whether the swimming pool can stay open longer.

But according to Lankhuijzen, the extra costs of keeping the pool open are not in proportion to the revenue it would bring in. “In addition, season ticket holders would then have to buy a 5-euro ticket, because their season ticket was valid until Sunday. And we just don’t want that.”

In Oud Gastel, the swimming pool will be open for the traditional “dog splash” on Friday and Saturday, when owners can take a dip with their furry friends.

As for the rest of us, it may be time to hit the lakes and beaches.