Police receive 700 tips on cold cases following Interpol appeal

Police in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany have received over 700 tips in response to an appeal by Interpol for help to solve the murders of 22 women.

Some 150 tips referred to women whose bodies were found in the Netherlands and whose identity could not be established. Most are cold cases – women who died a violent death 10, 20, 30 or even 40 years ago.

Details of each case, including facial reconstruction images and other potential identifiers, have been published on on a designated Interpol site in the hope that someone might recognise them. The list of victims includes nine women from the Netherlands.

Around 30 people provided information about the “Heulmeisje“, a young woman named after the lay-by on the A12 near Maasbergen where she was found in 1967.

A third of those were serious enough to merit further investigation, a police spokesman told Nu.nl, but all tips will be looked at “from a to z”.