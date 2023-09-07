One person dies in fire at psychiatric clinic in Rotterdam

One person has died after a fire broke out at a psychiatric clinic on the outskirts Rotterdam.

Fire, police and ambulance crews were called to the Kijvenlanden clinic in Poortugaal after the alarm was raised 10.30pm on Wednesday. It took an hour to bring the fire under control.

A spokesman for the fire service said one person had died in the blaze and several others were injured, but none of them required hospital treatment.

Patients living at the secure facility were transferred to other accommodation. The clinic includes a tbs clinic where convicted criminals are treated after being sentenced, as directed by the courts.

The fire started in a building housing part of the forensic psychiatric clinic, the fire service said.