Feyenoord begin CL campaign against Celtic, PSV take on Arsenal

Feyenoord will open their Champions League campaign with a home match against Celtic on September 19, UEFA has confirmed.

The match is a rerun of the 1970 final that ended in a historic triumph for the Rotterdam club, as they became the first team from the Netherlands to lift the European Cup.

Feyenoord will then travel to Spain to face Atlético Madrid, who will hope to have Dutch winger Memphis Depay fit in time for the match on October 4. They will play home and away matches against Lazio on October 25 and November 7 before hosting Atletico on November 28.

The final group match will be against Celtic in Glasgow on December 13.

PSV open their campaign with a trip to English Premiership side Arsenal on September 20, before playing Sevilla at home on October 3. They then travel to Lens on October 28 and will host the French club on November 8.

The last two fixtures for Peter Bosz’s team are in Seville on November 29 and at home to Arsenal on December 12.

Ajax have been handed a tough draw in the Europa League, with Olympique Marseille, AEK Athens and English club Brighton & Hove Albion in their group. They will begin their campaign at home to Marseille on September 21.

AZ will have hopes of progressing in the Conference League, where they reached the semi-finals last season. Their opponents in the group stages will be Bosnian champions Zrijnskji Mostar, Polish side Legia Warsaw and another English team, Aston Villa.

AZ’s first match is against Zrijnskji Mostar in Bosnia on September 21.