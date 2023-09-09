Police use water cannon on Extinction Rebellion A12 protesters

Police have used water cannon on a banned protest by Extinction Rebellion activists on the A12 motorway near The Hague.

The group had said this was the start of daily protests and a ‘permanent’ blockade.

Well-known activists reportedly joined the protest, which was banned by the local council on safety grounds. Demonstrators were told to move to an authorised protest location near the main railway station.

On Friday caretaker justice minister and the next leader of the VVD Dilan Yeşilgöz urged protestors not to block the A12 motorway, saying the right to protest was “a great asset” but should not be done on major traffic routes. Some 10,000 protesters are expected on Saturday and the ANWB warned motorists to take other routes.

Previous such demonstrations have led to mass arrests, including of journalists, and the use of water cannon. In May, Game of Thrones actress Carice van Houten was among those arrested then immediately released, in a demonstration of some 1,600 people.

In November, 500 activists blocked private jet space at Schiphol airport, with 200 arrests, and seven people incorrectly sent warning letters from the public prosecutor after apparently being “identified” online although they were not there.

The activist group calls for action on the “climate and ecological crisis” with demonstrations and stunts but, NRC reports, is also setting up a more conventional lobbying operation. The Netherlands is experiencing a heat wave and the conditions on Saturday afternoon around The Hague are set to be full sun and 27 degrees.