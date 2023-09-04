Polluting firms get tax breaks worth €37.5 billion: report

Major polluters in the Netherlands get tax breaks worth €37.5 billion, according to a Friends of the Earth Netherlands report.

The environmental campaign group – which describes these business benefits as “fossil fuel subsidies” – has totted up the value of advantageous tax rulings, exemptions, loans and investments. It claims that major shipping, airports, non-sustainable electricity and oil-fuelled industry take advantage of 31 tax breaks and exemptions that small and medium sized companies do not have.

Estimates on the level of these perks has ranged from €4.5 billion to €17 billion in the past, reports NOS. Activist group Extinction Rebellion cites a figure of €30 billion.

The economic affairs ministry told NOS that it is examining the issue and plans to reduce tax perks for polluting industry. More detail is expected in the September budget. Climate minister Rob Jetten said: “We need to reduce fossil fuel subsidies.”