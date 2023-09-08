Amsterdam Dance Event gears up for October festival

Amsterdam Dance Event, the major industry and consumer music festival, has announced more artists for this October.

A conference programme will discuss topics in electronic music like branding, AI, the future of dance music and live events. Musicians, producers and DJs announced so far include Dillon Francis, The Blessed Madonna, Kittin, HoneyLuv and DJ Minx, plus organisers of festivals such as Sziget Festival and Milkshake.

The event runs from October 18 to October 22, with more than 200 venues, 1000 events and more than 2,500 artists. Two ‘waves’ of artists have so far been announced, there is an arts and cultural stream and ‘lab’ offering masterclasses and studio sessions. In peak years, the event has attracted 400,000 people.

Around the festival, local DJs such as Oria Belarbi and Roberto Coley are for the first time organising ‘fringe events’ such as a three-day streaming and radio station based at Feed café.