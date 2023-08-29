Eredivisie club Utrecht have sacked head coach Michael Silberbauer after losing their opening three matches of the new season without scoring a goal.

The 42-year-old Dane was appointed last December on a two-and-a-half year contract, having played for Utrecht as a midfielder between 2008 and 2011, but lasted just 26 matches.

Assistant coach Rob Peenders will take charge of the team while the club looks for a permanent replacement, starting with Sunday’s match at home to league champions Feyenoord.

“The end of last season and the start of this one were not what we hoped for,” technical director Jordy Zuidam said in a statement on Utrecht’s club website.

“We have come to the conclusion together that there is no upward trend in the development and growth of the first team and as a result the results have fallen behind.”

Utrecht finished seventh last season, but lost to Sparta in the play-offs for the final Conference League spot. The new campaign began with defeats to PSV Eindhoven, Heerenveen and newly promoted PEC Zwolle.