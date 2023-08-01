American listed company Micromobility has submitted a non-binding bid to acquire Amsterdam bicycle company VanMoof which went bust last month

The bid, was “positively received” and Micromobility is now working on a binding offer, the company said in a statement.

If successful with its bid, Palella said the company intends to continue investing in the e-bike segment, as it sees significant potential in this market in the coming years.

Micromobility describes itself as a “disruptive leader” in the micro-mobility sector and was founded in 2015. It currently focuses on rental electric scooters, e-bikes and accessories.

Curator Jan Padberg told the Financieele Dagblad that Micromobility is “one” of the companies which have expressed an interest in VanMoof but declined to say how many others there are.

VanMoof was declared bankrupt on July 18. The company booked a loss of almost €78 million in 2021 and failed to find new capital to continue its international expansion.