Travellers stuck on train for five hours

Hundreds of travellers were stuck for five hours when the train from Brussels to Amsterdam came to a halt due to a technical failure on Tuesday evening.

The train broke down near Antwerp at 7pm but it took until midnight before the 500 passengers could be taken off the train and continue their journey via Rotterdam, Belgian broadcaster VRT said.

The delay occurred because engineers thought the problem could be solved there and then but a technical hitch made this impossible, a spokesman for Belgian rail operator NMSB said.

On social media, passengers complained they were given no information about the situation and that they were left in darkness and without air conditioning or water.

The NS was reportedly also kept in the dark about any action by NMSB. “Did NMSB telll you if they will take you back to Antwerp or if it is still possible to cross the border? Unfortunately, we have not had any information from them,” NS asked a disgruntled passenger who messaged the company via social media.