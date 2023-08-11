Spain put Dutch women out of the World Cup in extra time
The Dutch women’s football team are out of the World Cup after losing their quarter-final match against Spain 2-1 in extra time.
The match, in Wellington, New Zealand, was without points deep into the second half, but had been dominated by Spain. Stefanie van de Gragt then gave away the penalty which put Spain into the lead in the 81st minute, but equalised for Oranje in injury time.
The Dutch women failed to make use of two good chances in extra time, and Spain was able to capitalise on one error, putting them into the semi-finals.
Spain, one of the big favourites for the title, will face Japan or Sweden in the last four.
