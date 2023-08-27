Sifan Hassan wins fourth Dutch medal with 5,000 metres silver

Sifan Hassan has won her second medal of the world athletics championships in Budapest, taking the silver in the 5,000 metres on the second last day of the tournament. The race was won by Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon.

“Faith is faster in the last 50 metres and has a world record over the distance,” Hassan said after the race on Saturday evening. “She is now the best and I am happy with silver.”

Hassan earlier won bronze in the 1,500 metres and was on target to take gold in the 10,000 metres, but fell shortly before the finish. Kipyegon took gold over that distance.

Her win is the fourth Dutch medal at the games. Femke Bol took gold in the 400 metres hurdles and Anouk Vetter won bronze in the heptathlon.

Sunday is the last day of the championships with Abdi Nageeye in action in the marathon and both the men’s and women’s 4×400 relay teams in their respective finals in the evening.