Dutch distance runner Sifan Hassan has decided to compete in three distances at the athletics world championships in Budapest this weekend, in a repetition of her unique performance at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago.

Hassan will compete in the 1,500, 5,000 and the 10,000 metres, and that will involve two separate events on the opening day of the games.

“My dream is to win a medal in all three distances,” Hassan told reporters on Thursday. “But if I give my all and am fifth, then that is the way it is.”

In Tokyo, Hassan won gold in the 5,000 and 10,000 metres and bronze in the 1,500.

Favourite

Hurdler and 400 metre runner Femke Bol is also a top favourite for a Dutch medal in Budapest. Bol is European record holder in the 400 metres hurdles and the second fastest woman of all time over the distance.

Lieke Klaver (400 metres), Nadine Visser (hurdles), Liemarvin Bonevacia (400 metres), Abdi Nageeye (marathon) and Churandy Martina (sprint) are also among the Dutch names to watch.

In total, the Netherlands is sending 41 athletes to the games, which end on Sunday, August 27. Follow the Dutch team programme.