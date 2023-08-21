Sergiño Dest joins PSV on loan, could make debut against Rangers

Former Ajax defender Sergiño Dest has joined PSV Eindhoven on loan for the rest of the season.

PSV have retained an option to buy the 23-year-old right back from Barcelona, where he has been under contract since leaving Ajax in October 2020.

Last year he was loaned to AC Milan, but made just eight first-team appearances for the Serie A club.

The Dutch-born US international is expected to be included in the squad for PSV’s Champions League play-off match against Glasgow Rangers on Tuesday evening.

“I think the playing style of [coach Peter] Bosz suits me extremely well,” Dest said at a press conference in Eindhoven on Monday. “I’m returning to the Netherlands as the same type of player, but with a lot more experience and hopefully a higher performance level.”

Dest was born in Almere but opted to play international football for the United States, the country of his father. He has made 26 appearances for the USA, scoring twice.