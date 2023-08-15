MPs face salary cuts for failing to register outside income

At least three Dutch MPs who failed to report their outside earnings in time face cuts in their parliamentary salaries, BNR radio has reported.

Thierry Baudet, leader of the far right Forum voor Democratie, faces the biggest wage cut of €40,000 for not reporting earnings from books, speaking engagements and other appearances.

Gidi Markuszower (PVV) and Roelof Bisschop (SGP) face smaller pay reductions for failing to register, the MPs told BNR.

Under parliamentary rules, MPs are required to report their outside earnings to the tax office. Those earning at least 14% of their parliamentary salary from giving speeches and making appearances have their pay cut accordingly.

In total, 15 MPs and former MPs failed to meet the June deadline to declare earnings from between 2018 and 2021. Most told BNR this was an oversight and that they would now make a declaration.

Some politicians have called for tougher sanctions against MPs who fail to declare their outside income in time. Last year, Baudet was banned from speaking in parliament for a week for failing to register his non-parliamentary activities.