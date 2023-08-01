The Dutch women’s football team go through to the knockout stage of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as Group E winners following a 7-0 victory over Vietnam.

The Dutch had been on a goal hunt to ensure they qualified top of the group, ahead of defending champions USA. In the event, the USA only managed a 0-0 draw against Portugal.

The 7-0 margin is the biggest win for the Dutch women in any World Cup match.

The Dutch will now meet the number two from Group G in the round of 16 on the night of August 5/6 in Sydney. Sweden is likely to top Group G, while Italy, South Africa and Argentina are all vying for second place.

According to the Fifa website, the Dutch women put on a “mesmerising” performance, describing the win as “emphatic”.

Coach Andries Jonker had stated ahead of the game that his aim was to avoid meeting Sweden in the next round.