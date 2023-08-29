Look out for the super blue moon on Wednesday night

If the weather conditions are right, people in the Netherlands will be able to witness a blue moon combined with the supermoon phenomenon on Wednesday evening.

Moons are called blue, not because of their colour, but when there are two full moons in the same month. A super moon is a moon which passes as close as possible to the earth, making it 14% brighter than normal.

Weather bureau Weerplaza said there is a good chance the moon will be visible from the Netherlands early on Wednesday evening. There will be mix of clear and cloudy skies, but in coastal areas the cloud will close in and rain may also spoil the view.

People in the east of the country will have the best chance of seeing the supermoon, which also put in an appearance on August 1.

The last time two full moons occurred in the same month was in 2018 and astronomers say it will not happen again until 2037, hence the expression “once in a blue moon”.