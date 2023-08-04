Two men who shot dead a worker at a community centre in central Amsterdam in January 2018 have been given long jail sentences by judges in Amsterdam.

Randall D (41) was jailed for 29.5 years and Emylio G (30) was given a life sentence for killing work experience student Mohamed Bouchikhi (17) by mistake. Currently in the Netherlands, life sentences mean just that, but since 2016, cases can be assessed after 25 years for possible release.

Bouchikhi had tried to hide from the men when they burst into the community centre in the central Wittenburg district, but they shot him at point blank range, thinking he was someone else.

D and G were also found guilty of attempting to kill two other people in the centre. The shooting was witnessed by children who were attending cooking lessons.

Bouchikhi’s family have been “broken” by his murder, the judges said. “They were had all the hearings and that made an impression on the court.”

Both men were also charged with two other gangland killings in Amsterdam-Zuidoost and Zaandam but were found not guilty because of a lack of evidence.