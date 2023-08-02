American singer Lizzo is facing accusations of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment from three tour dancers between 2021 and 2023, and one of the charges centres on a visit to Amsterdam.

The lawsuit against Lizzo, who is known as an advocate for body positivity, was filed on Tuesday and includes a complaint from the dancers about being ordered to touch a performer at the Bananenbar club in Amsterdam’s red light district, NBC reported.

The suit includes details of the incident at the Amsterdam club in February this year. The singer, it claims, “began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas”.

The Bananenbar is one of the oldest sex clubs in the red light district and one of the last remaining places where visitors can watch shows live on stage.

Bananenbar director Cor van Dijk told news agency ANP staff remembered the visit as being an “especially jolly evening in which nothing odd happened”.

“We often have famous people here and we never talk about them, but this is different, now there is a lawsuit,” Van Dijk said.

Lizzo was at the club with a group of 20 people, he said. “There was not a moment in which our personnel had the idea that the guests felt uncomfortable,” he said. “Besides our staff are trained to deal with such situations.”



Lizzo and her production company have not yet commented on the claims.