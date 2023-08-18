Labour leader Attje Kuiken to leave parliament at next election

Labour party leader Attje Kuiken has told the AD that she will not return to parliament after the general election and does not wish to be included on the joint candidates’ list fielded by the PvdA and GroenLinks for the November vote.

Kuiken is one of the driving forces behind efforts to get the two parties to work together. Members have picked former European commissioner Frans Timmermans to lead the campaign.

Kuiken has been an MP since 2006 and is one of a string of experienced parliamentarians who are stepping down.

She did tell the AD that she would accept a cabinet post if offered one in the new cabinet. “But the police or youth social work would also be fantastic,” she said.

Kuiken also said that she will not take the lead in the debate on the forthcoming budget but leave that up to GroenLinks leader Jesse Klaver. “That is the logical outcome of our decision to work together,” she said.