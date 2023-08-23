An earthquake measuring 1.6 on the Richter scale in Drenthe this week was caused by gas extraction in Groningen, meteorological bureau KNMI has said.

The agency said people in the village of Winde may have felt mild tremors during the quake, which was at the “limit of what is perceptible”.

A handful of minor quakes have been recorded in the north of Drenthe, including one measuring 1.8 in Winde in September 2020. On that occasion 33 people reported damage to property.

Gas production in Groningen is being wound down and is due to stop altogether in October next year, after the process was blamed for causing more than 1,600 earthquakes measuring up to 3.6 on the Richter scale since 1986.

Seismologist Pauline Kruiver told RTV Drenthe: “There are a number of gas fields in the region and we have localised yesterday evening’s quake to the edge of a gas field.

“If there is an earthquake here, it’s an induced earthquake caused by human activity.”

The KNMI is asking people who felt tremors during Tuesday’s earthquake to fill in a questionnaire on its website to help their research. Claims for damages can be submitted to the Groningen institute for mining damage (IMG).