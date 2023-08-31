Feyenoord and PSV avoid big guns in UEFA Champions League draw

Both Dutch clubs in the UEFA Champions League have avoided Europe’s heavyweight teams in the draw for this year’s group stages.

Feyenoord will face Atletico Madrid, Lazio and Scottish champions Celtic in Group E, while PSV Eindhoven, who qualified by beating Glasgow Rangers in the play-off rounds have been drawn against Sevilla, Arsenal and French side Lens.

None of the two Dutch teams’ opponents reached the knockout stages of last year’s Champions League competition.

Feyenoord knocked Lazio out of last year’s Europa League competition in the group stages on their way to the quarter-finals, where they lost to the Italian club’s city rivals Roma.

Atletico Madrid’s squad includes former PSV Eindhoven player and the Netherlands’ leading scorer among active players, Memphis Depay. However, the 29-year-old faces a battle to be fit after sustaining a hamstring injury that will leave him sidelined for at least three weeks.

Celtic were Feyenoord’s opponents in the 1970 European Cup final, when they became the first Dutch club to win the continent’s most prestigious trophy.

For PSV, the ties against Sevilla will see Luuk de Jong line up against the club where he won the Europa League in 2020, scoring twice in the final against Internazionale.

The Spanish club knocked PSV out of the Europa League last season in the knockout play-off round, while Arsenal were one of the Dutch side’s opponents in the group stages.