The number of organic poultry and goat farms in the Netherlands has gone down significantly, according to figures from organic sector regulator Skal and quoted by broadcaster NOS.

The Netherlands has a target of making sure 15% of agricultural production is organic by 2030, well down on the European Commission’s target of 25%. But the current total is just 4.4%, meaning the Netherlands is unlikely to meet even its own modest threshold.

The number of poultry farmers has fallen by over 15%, while there are 13% fewer farms which combine arable farming and horticulture. The number of goat farms also fell significantly.

Costs are said to be one of the main reasons, although the figures do not show if consolidation in the sector is also a factor.

Michael Wilde, of organic farmers lobby group Bionext said organic farming is simply not profitable enough for many farmers at the moment. “The energy and spending power crisis have stopped supermarkets from going for organic produce because it has a reputation for being pricey,” he told NOS.

“The Netherlands used to be the main supplier of organic carrots on the German market, but now the Germans and Danes are producing more themselves, the Dutch farmers are being left with their stocks.”

Earlier this summer, a red currant farmer from Zeeland opened his farm up to everyone who wanted to come and pick their own berries for free because he did not have anyone to sell them too.