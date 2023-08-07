Edson Álvarez heads to West Ham for €39 million: Telegraaf
Ajax and English football club West Ham United have reached a deal on the transfer of Edson Álvarez, the Telegraaf reported on Monday.
The Mexican will move to the English club for a reported €39.5 million and is due in London for a medical on Monday. He will sign a five-year contract, the paper said.
Álvarez did not turn up for training in Amsterdam last week and was known to be open to a new club. A deal with Borussia Dortmund fell through earlier this summer.
The midfielder joined Ajax in 2019 for some €15 million and has scored 13 goals during his time at the Dutch club.
He is the latest in a string of big names to leave Ajax, which had a poor last season. Captain Dusan Tadic has gone to Fenerbahçe, Jurriën Timber to Arsenal and Calvin Bassey to Fulham.
Meanwhile Ajax will meet either C Astana of Kazakhstan or PFC Ludogorets 1945 from Bulgaria in their play-off for a place in this season’s Europa League competition. The first leg takes place on August 24.
Thank you for donating to DutchNews.nl.
We could not provide the Dutch News service, and keep it free of charge, without the generous support of our readers. Your donations allow us to report on issues you tell us matter, and provide you with a summary of the most important Dutch news each day.Make a donation