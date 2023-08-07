Edson Álvarez heads to West Ham for €39 million: Telegraaf

Ajax and English football club West Ham United have reached a deal on the transfer of Edson Álvarez, the Telegraaf reported on Monday.

The Mexican will move to the English club for a reported €39.5 million and is due in London for a medical on Monday. He will sign a five-year contract, the paper said.

Álvarez did not turn up for training in Amsterdam last week and was known to be open to a new club. A deal with Borussia Dortmund fell through earlier this summer.

The midfielder joined Ajax in 2019 for some €15 million and has scored 13 goals during his time at the Dutch club.

He is the latest in a string of big names to leave Ajax, which had a poor last season. Captain Dusan Tadic has gone to Fenerbahçe, Jurriën Timber to Arsenal and Calvin Bassey to Fulham.

Meanwhile Ajax will meet either C Astana of Kazakhstan or PFC Ludogorets 1945 from Bulgaria in their play-off for a place in this season’s Europa League competition. The first leg takes place on August 24.