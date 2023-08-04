Dutch women return to Sydney for South Africa game

The Dutch women’s football team will meet South Africa at 4 am on Sunday, Dutch time, in the World Cup round of 16.

South Africa beat Italy 3-2 in their final group match, putting out one of the tournament hopefuls and progressing to the knockout stage of the competition for the first time.

The Dutch women have now moved from New Zealand to Sydney for the match, arriving at 1.30 pm local time on Friday. If they beat South Africa, they will fly back to New Zealand for the quarter-finals.

The Dutch football association KNVB expects some 2,000 Dutch supporters to be at the game. So far, 38,000 tickets have been sold for stadium, which has capacity for 45,500 supporters.