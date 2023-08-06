Dutch brought home from Slovenia floods, two missing in Georgia

At least 85 Dutch nationals have been brought out of parts of Slovenia ravaged by torrential rain, flash flooding and landslides and more evacuations are likely, according to the alarm service SOS International.

Four people have been killed in the storms, including a Dutch father and son who were in the mountains when they hit on Friday. Five other Dutch nationals reported missing in Slovenia on Saturday have now turned up safe and well.

Slovenian prime minister Robert Golob has described the weather as “the worst natural disaster in Slovenian history.”

The EU country has been hit by torrential rains and heavy floods which have cut off roads and bridges. The Slovenian environmental agency raised the weather alert to the highest level after a month’s amount of rain fell within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, two other Dutch nationals are among a number of people missing in neighbouring Georgia where there was a landslide in the mountains near the resort of Shovi on Friday. The official death toll there has now hit 17, news agency AP reported.