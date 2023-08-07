Drunk driver ploughs into Dutch wedding in Cambodia

At least 13 Dutch nationals were injured when a drunken guest drove into a wedding party in Cambodia on Sunday, according to local media.

The Khmer Times said the accident happened at Chroy Neang Nguon village near the northwestern resort town of Siem Reap.

The website said that a drunk driver – who was himself a guest at the wedding – lost control of his vehicle, a silver pick-up truck, and drove into the wedding tent.

Video footage shows the car ploughing into the tent, hitting several people, and the ensuing panic.

The paper listed 14 people as having been injured in the accident, including one dual Khmer-Dutch national and a Vietnamese person. The bride, who was standing outside the tent, was among those taken to hospital.

The driver, who is a teacher who lives in the region, was arrested.