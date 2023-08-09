Curators turn down Micromobility bid for bike maker VanMoof

The curators dealing with the bankruptcy of Amsterdam bike maker VanMoof have rejected a takeover offer by US company Micromobility.

Chief executive Salvatore Palella confirmed on Tuesday that the bid had been turned down. Micromobility, which rents electric bikes and scooters to the public, had submitted a non-binding bid to acquire VanMoof which went bust last month.

Curator Jan Padberg said earlier that Micromobility “is not the preferred candidate” and that he is in talks with other interested parties. He told Bright that there will be more news on possible takeover candidates next week.

VanMoof was declared bankrupt on July 18. The company booked a loss of almost €78 million in 2021 and failed to find new capital to continue its international expansion.